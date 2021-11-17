Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells 16,670 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trade Desk alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10.

On Friday, October 1st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27.

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.

TTD traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 5,404,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.