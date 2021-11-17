Insider Selling: UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Sells 18,914 Shares of Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,719.40 ($51,893.65).

Shares of UPGS remained flat at $GBX 210 ($2.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 66,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.78. The firm has a market cap of £187.56 million and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 94.20 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.11).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. UP Global Sourcing’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About UP Global Sourcing

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

