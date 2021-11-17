Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Sells $386,868.97 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSP opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Insperity by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insperity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

