Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 7.21% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF alerts:

BLES stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.