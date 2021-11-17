Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 1,558 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $224,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,775 shares of company stock worth $44,015,563. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

