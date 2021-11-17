Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Down 5%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.09 and last traded at $30.09. 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $14,401,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $13,300,000.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

