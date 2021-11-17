Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 331,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,221,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

