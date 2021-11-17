Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 26.93%.

OTCMKTS INLX remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Intellinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

