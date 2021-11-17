Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.