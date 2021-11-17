Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.94 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,586. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.50.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

