Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $988.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interface stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Interface were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

