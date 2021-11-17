Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) PT Lowered to C$39.50

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.11.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$26.34 on Monday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$21.49 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58.

In related news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.