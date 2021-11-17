Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.58 during trading on Wednesday. 195,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.