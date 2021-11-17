Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DWAS stock opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.16 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 368,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,649 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,062,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,341,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter.

