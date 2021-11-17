Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) is Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,544. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

