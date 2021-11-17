Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 185.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,453. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $81.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

