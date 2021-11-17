Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 67.6% in October

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KBWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $67.59.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,815 shares during the period.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.