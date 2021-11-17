Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Down 67.6% in October

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KBWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 2,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $67.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
