Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of TG Therapeutics worth $43,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,453.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 79,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after buying an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 433.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

