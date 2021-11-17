Invesco Ltd. Has $47.03 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.53. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

