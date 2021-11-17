Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of East West Bancorp worth $47,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.36.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

