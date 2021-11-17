Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 147.9% in October

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 147.9% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,838,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSS opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.