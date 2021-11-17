Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.