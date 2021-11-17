Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/12/2021 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

11/9/2021 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Freshpet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

10/13/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

10/13/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.54. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -233.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after buying an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

