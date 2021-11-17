Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company reported solid results for third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top and the bottom line increased 62.7% and 358.1% on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisition, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During third-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 16.1% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Builders FirstSource continues to focus on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. However, high cost and supply-related constraints as well as stiff competition are a concern.”

11/9/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisition, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During the second quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 35.3% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up 18.1% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high cost and supply-related constraints, and stiff competition are causes of concerns.”

NASDAQ:BLDR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,032. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Builders FirstSource Inc alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.