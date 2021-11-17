Investors Buy High Volume of e.l.f. Beauty Call Options (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,515 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 962% compared to the typical volume of 425 call options.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

