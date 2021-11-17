Investors Purchase High Volume of Italk Call Options (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the average daily volume of 440 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $2,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALK opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Italk has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

