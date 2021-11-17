Investors Purchase High Volume of SVF Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 34,636 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,386% compared to the average volume of 534 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

NASDAQ SVFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 2,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85. SVF Investment has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.