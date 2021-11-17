INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. 18,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,485. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $33.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren purchased 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

