IoT Chain (ITC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.12 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $2.12 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

