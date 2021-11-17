Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Waters by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $222.52 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

