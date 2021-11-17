Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average of $96.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

