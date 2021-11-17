IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.30

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $493.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $641,229. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

