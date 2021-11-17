iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 83.0% in October

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the October 14th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.