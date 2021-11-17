iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after buying an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after buying an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.