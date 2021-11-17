iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after buying an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

