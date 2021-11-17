iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

HEWG opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.