iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,944 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,920 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18.

