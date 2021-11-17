iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

