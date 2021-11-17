iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $41,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVE stock opened at $153.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $155.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

