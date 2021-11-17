iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,974. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

