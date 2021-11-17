Istar Inc. Purchases 6,965 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

Safehold stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,827. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $64.01 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Safehold by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

