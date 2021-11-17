iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 22,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 647,241 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $25.46.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 1,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.