Ituran Location and Control Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by 78.6% over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 40,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,146. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

