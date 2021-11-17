Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of ITRN traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $983,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

