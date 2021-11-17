Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVPAF opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.