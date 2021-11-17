Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IVN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a C$9.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.60 and a 52 week high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.09.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.