IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 2.65.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

