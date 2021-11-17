J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the October 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JDWPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPF remained flat at $$15.17 during trading on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

