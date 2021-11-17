Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the October 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCICU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $9,343,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $7,686,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 224.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 639,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 442,092 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $5,028,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Jack Creek Investment by 10.4% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 460,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter.

JCICU stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

