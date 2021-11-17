Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.10% of Jack in the Box worth $50,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of JACK opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.52 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

